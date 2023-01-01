On Thursday, December 29th, Mary Ann Anthony, beloved mother of Lisa Anthony Midyette and Tricia Anthony Grace, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 82.
Born on July 21, 1940, Mary Ann was the eldest child of 6 brothers and sisters. She grew up in the city of Lancaster and told many tales of the good deeds, as well as mischief, in which she and her siblings regularly found themselves embroiled. Mary Ann graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1958, and she married her high school sweetheart, Jim, the following year.
Mary Ann held several Office Manager positions over the years, but the one of which she was most proud was Secretary to the Mayor of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She also worked for the Girl Scouts and the Parkland School District.
A love of art, crafting, travel, her garden, her neighbors and friends, and most especially of her family was tantamount to who she was. Her smile is remembered by all who encountered her, and her legacy of love continues to blossom in the world.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, Ruth Pauline (Gerlach) and Elwood Lawrence Boehler, her brother, Elwood Lawrence Boehler, Jr., and her sister, Ernestine P. Floyd. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Midyette (Buxton) and their daughters, Mary B, Byerly, and India, and by her daughter, Tricia Grace (Stewart) and their daughters, Eleanor and Zora. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Smith, Carol Fink, and Michael Boehler, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A service will be held to remember Mary Ann on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 at 5:30 PM, with viewing time to begin at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers we hope you will consider making a donation in Mary Ann's name to smiletrain.org so that her smile can continue to brighten the world. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com