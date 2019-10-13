After an extended illness with liver disease and its complications, Mary Alyce (Stiffler) Mountain, born July 11, 1949, died at the age of 70 on October 5, 2019. We remember Mary as a wife, mother, sibling and friend. It is impossible to think of Mary and not smile. She was full of life and quick with a quip. She considered herself a pluviophile because of her love of rain.
Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Pauline (Ciucci) Stiffler. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mountain, with whom she would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on November 13, 2019; three children, whose lives she enjoyed being a significant part of – Mathew Mountain, Stephanie (Mountain) Lockard, wife of Neil Lockard, and Justin Mountain. Her siblings, Gary Stiffler, married to Diane, of East Freedom, PA; Rachele Stiffler of Elizabethtown, PA and Bernard Stiffler II, of Denver, PA.
Mary graduated from Hagerstown Junior College. She worked at The Altoona Hospital, Blair Medical Associates, Hershey Medical Center, Lancaster General Hospital at Norlanco Medical Associates and Women and Babies Hospital.
She was a member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed people very much and keeping in touch through Facebook. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, reading and tending to her flower gardens in the warmer months. During retirement, she and her husband visited 35 of the 48 continental states in their RV.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, led by Pastor Keith Tyson. Family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to Hospice & Community Care or ALS Association (ALSA.org).
