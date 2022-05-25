Mary Alice Kensinger, 85, a retired art teacher, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Saturday, May 21, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. She was born March 10, 1937, at home in Penryn, the daughter of the late John K. Galebach and Alice Keller Galebach. Mary Alice was the loving wife of Henry N. Kensinger, who died Dec. 10, 2020, after 60 years of marriage. They met at Kutztown State Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in art education in 1959. She was a member of Manheim Central High School's Class of 1955.
Mary Alice taught art in Manheim Central elementary schools prior to starting a family. She later served as a substitute art teacher and then as a part-time elementary art teacher in the Ephrata Area School District. Family was important to her. Mary Alice took great pride in her children and grandchildren, with a very special connection to her grandchildren, and she supported them at every extracurricular activity they participated in. She always loved children. Mary Alice delighted in hosting people at her home in the woods called Oak Place. She enjoyed camping, spending time at the beach and decorating her dollhouse. She and Henry traveled extensively within the U.S. and Canada, once taking a cross-country road trip. Mary Alice was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Penryn, where she pitched in wherever needed, and her congregation could count on her to help run the art and craft program at summer Bible school.
She is survived by sons, Jed Kensinger (Cynthia) and Dr. Seth Kensinger (Diane). She is also survived by grandchildren, Carolyn Kocot (Kevin), Sarah Kensinger, Grace Hanselman (Nick) and Adam Kensinger, and by great-grandsons, Everett Kocot, Eli Kocot and Ezra Kocot. Mary Alice is survived by sister, Ilene Landis, and was preceded in death by brother, Harold Galebach.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral service at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM 7:30 PM and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Penryn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mary Alice's memory to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 125, Penryn, PA 17564, or The Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, Pleasant View Communities, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com