Mary Alice Dart (Shertz)

Mary A. Dart (Shertz), 69, of Lancaster passed away in the early morning of Saturday August 14th at Hospice and Community Care Inpatient Unit surrounded by the love of her family.
She was the loving wife of Michael Penrose Dart with whom she shared 7½ years of marriage. Mary was the daughter of the late Rose C. and William P. Shertz of Lancaster, PA and grew up with many cousins who truly became siblings. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1969.
Known affectionately as Nanny to her beloved grandchildren, Tommy, Brandon, Michael, Elle Rosemary and Raegan Elizabeth, and her great-grandson Andrick, along with her grand dog Dexter. She always knew how to make them laugh and spoiled them every chance she got- especially with chocolate and the largest, most huggable stuffed animals she could find.
Mary was never short for words and that memorable trait will live on through her daughter Paula Sheib and son William Adams. Her hard work ethic and selflessness will always be treasured and remembered.
She enjoyed taking trips, going to casinos, spending time with her grandchildren, going out to eat and making you laugh every chance she could. You could always find her with a Diet Coke in her hand, which she enjoyed.
A faithful United States Postal worker she retired in 2014 while in a supervisor position, after 44 years of service. She was an active member in the NAPS organization serving as Branch 12 President and Secretary/Treasurer and the Pennsylvania State Branch 4 Vice President covering Lancaster, York and Harrisburg. She truly enjoyed attending conferences, seeing friends and reminiscing on fun times they shared.
She is survived by her husband Mike Dart of Genesee, daughter Paula Scheib of Lancaster, (Tommy Kennedy, Brandon and Michael Singer, Andrick Kennedy), son William Adams, husband of Cally, of Wrightsville (Elle and Raegan), and many close family and friends.
A special thanks to her sister, Fran Hamaker (Stipe) for dedicating her love and patience to her in the last few months so she could live at home as long as possible. Thanks to the providers at Hypertension and Kidney Specialists of Lancaster, and the team at DaVita Dialysis at the Lancaster General Health Campus, along with the providers of The Heart Group, and all of the nurses, patient care assistants, PT OT, and Case managers who gave her excellent care throughout her life. A final thank you to the Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster team for providing her and our family with the end of life care that Mary truly deserved.
Mom, you will be greatly missed and your memory will live on in those who love you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
