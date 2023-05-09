Mary Agnes Crawford, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Leonard Francis and Izona (Whitton) Riley.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was also a member of Dominican Laity, of the Fraternity of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Mary was a teacher for Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic School. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees, in Reading, from Kansas State University.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Victoria Lee, wife of Michael Cassidy, Nicole, wife of Lt. Col. Philip Martin, Brenda Louise Crawford; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and a brother, Maurice Michael Riley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Fr. Jim Szobonya C.Ss.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic School, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.