Mary A. Stauffer, 80 of Columbia, formerly of Conestoga, passed away Saturday evening, February 27, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster on February 4, 1941 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Leed and Mary I. Hanrahan Leed McMullen. She was the wife of Thomas R. Stauffer who preceded her in death on September 23, 2018.
Mary worked for over 40 years for Kerr Glass as a quality control inspector. She and Tom loved to travel, enjoying places like Hawaii, Bermuda and Canada. She enjoyed spending time in Florida with her son, Chris. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting. While having her home with Tom in Conestoga, she enjoyed decorating her house, along with the "Pig" that made home in the front of the house.
Mary will be missed by her son, Christopher S., husband of Angela M. Patterson of Columbia; step daughter, Dianna, wife of Larry George of Lancaster and grandchildren, Finnegan and Marceline. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard M., husband of Patricia Leed of Lancaster and Robert G. Leed of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rote and her step brother, Joseph McMullen.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's memorial service on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11AM. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
