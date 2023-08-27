Mary A. (Sis) Ohrel, 74, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away on August 23, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehab Center. Sis was born on May 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Lester L, Sr. and Betty Webb Ohrel.
Sis was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and attended St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbia. She retired in 2011 after 42 years of employment from the former Columbia Hospital and Twin Rose Family Medicine.
Sis loved all her family and spending time together. Her caring heart extended to all those that knew her. She loved Sandtart Sundays, which was an annual Holiday tradition among the Ohrel's. She enjoyed reading and cooking. She loved Cocker Spaniels and leaves behind her dog, Shelby.
Sis will be missed by her siblings, Lewis L., Jr., husband of Denise Ohrel of Lancaster, Margaret E., wife of Stephen Nikolaus of Columbia and Kathleen O., wife of Richard Morrison of Columbia. She is also survived by her beloved 8 nieces and nephews, 18 great-nieces and nephews and her longtime partner, Lenny Young. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia A. Feltenberger.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sis's graveside service on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11 AM in the St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery, 801 Old Chickies Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Sis's memory to SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: http://www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
