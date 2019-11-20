Mary A. Shober, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Schoeneck to the late Lillian (Matthews) Randler and was the wife of the late Randall L. Shober who passed away in 2011.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Michelle Shober of Ephrata, Tammy Graybill of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Hailee, Austin, Blake, Jackson, Dylan and five siblings, Gene Randler, Tim Randler, Paul Randler, Sandy Trimble, and Gwen Lynne Boyer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Diskin.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 to 1 PM at Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM with Pastor Betsy Bruaw officiating. Interment will be private.
If desired, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Pillars of Light & Love, 511 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.