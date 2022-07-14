Mary A. Schlabach, 85, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Holmes County, Ohio, to the late Abe and Verba (Yoder) Yoder and was the wife of the late Samuel Schlabach who passed away in 2008.
Mary is survived by 3 children, James Schlabach, husband of Juanita (Yutzy), Erma, wife of Ervin Miller, and Mark Schlabach, husband of Joann (Mast). She was grandma to 15 grandchildren and MawMaw to 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Barbara, wife of the late Abe Troyer, of Dover, OH, Martha, wife of the late Sam Yoakam, of Dover, OH, Erma Zoon of Arcadia, Florida; and a brother, Abe Yoder, Jr., husband of Alma of Sugarcreek, OH.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Alvin, Noah, and Dan Yoder.
Mary had been a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church. She will be remembered for her breathtaking flowers she loved to grow at her house in Benton, OH, while her health allowed, and for starting the Schlabach Amish Made Bakery with her husband in Benten, OH. She loved to do puzzles and play marbles with her dear friends at Fairmount Homes where she lived the last year of her life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes and Ephrata Hospital for taking such good care of Mary in her last days.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 15th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, at Fairmount Homes - Farm Crest, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Jon Carlson and Pastor Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
