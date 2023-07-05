Mary A. Murphy, 89, passed away peacefully at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown on June 28, 2023. She was under the loving care of the Evergreen (Hospice) staff. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Mumma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Murphy, who passed away in 1987 and also her son, Thomas Murphy who passed in 2010.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by 3 children, Joseph E. (Barbara); Maureen Gibbons; and Harold (Bud) Murphy, Jr. (Tricia); all of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Kelly Mahler (Nicholas) of Hershey; Brian Murphy (Sandra) of York; Alec Gibbons of Tampa, Florida, Nicole Deck (Damon) of Mount Joy and Brent Murphy of Elizabethtown and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sisters, JoAnn Keller (Richard) and Ruthe Koch, both of Elizabethtown.
Mary retired from Masonic Village after 20 years of caring service. She especially loved her interaction with the residents. Mary was a member of the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village. She enjoyed reading, studying history, taking time in nature, spending time with her family and especially spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. The family invites guests to a time of visitation one hour prior to the service and at the conclusion of the Service, to the luncheon served in the Lodge Multi-Purpose Room.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory and payable to "Masonic Charities" and earmarked for the "Evergreen (Hospice) Neighborhood" or the "Helping Hands Fund". Both of these charities receive donations at the Office of Gift Planning, Masonic Villages, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The Helping Hands fund assists Masonic Village staff when they are experiencing personal emergencies or hardship.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory.