Mary A. Glick Smucker Herr, age 93, formerly of Bird In Hand, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Brethren Village of Lititz, where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Jonathan Smucker who passed away in 1956 and the late J. Robert Herr who passed away in 2016. She was born in Smoketown, daughter of the late David & Barbara Smoker Glick.
She was a member of the former Bart Mennonite Church, where she was a Sunday school Teacher and involved with the sewing circle and ladies fellowship. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren and patchwork pillows for her great and great-great-grandchildren. She spent many hours cutting patches and making comforters for missions. She had worked at the Allentown Farmers Market for 11 years and the Bird In Hand Motor Inn & Bakery for 21 years retiring in 1989. She volunteered at the former Community Hospital and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bird In Hand Fire Company.
Surviving are 9 children: Doris "Herr" Thomas (Marlin) of Lancaster, Joyce "Herr" Bomberger (the late Robert) of Lititz, J. Robert Herr, Jr. (Judy) of Lancaster, Mervin Smucker (Ann) of Goshen, IN, Donald Herr (Deb) of Willow Street, Marlin Smucker (Damaris) of Lancaster, Carolyn "Smucker" Bauer (Barry) of Lancaster, Cindy "Herr" Shellenberger (Harold) of Mt. Joy, Joanne "Herr" Good (Fred) of Blue Ball, 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Elsie Kauffman of Bird In Hand, Elma Smucker and Lena Lapp both of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a son John Elvin Smucker, 2 brothers: Elmer & Daniel Glick.
A memorial service will take place from the Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, 333 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA, on Friday, August 2nd at 1 p.m., with a time to greet the family from 12 Noon until time of service. Pastor Michelle Dula will be officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday, August 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. A private family burial will take place prior to the memorial service on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Weavertown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to MCC, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. shiveryfuneralhome.com