Mary A. Fornah, 71, of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on April 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born in Gbendembu, Sierra Leone, she was the daughter of the late Alie and Nenneh Fornah.
Mary earned a BS in Special Education from Norfolk State University and worked for 39 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lancaster General Hospital, until her retirement in 2017.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
Mary was a member of the Pilot Club of Lancaster, enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Joe A. Nuni, Jr., married to Melanie Nuni of Emeryville, CA; her grandchildren Elijah and Joy Nuni; her siblings Kama, George, Sam, and Martha Fornah, Bomporo Karoma, and Kandeh Farrey and her companion, Wayne Cooke. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Fornah.
Please make contributions in Mary's memory to Foster The Bay, 1172 Murphy Ave., Suite 130, San Jose, CA 95131, fosterthebay.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
