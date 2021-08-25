Mary A. Flory, 86, of Palmyra, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Palmyra. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Shue) Ault.
She was employed by the former Schick Corp. of Lancaster. Mary was an avid bingo player, and also enjoyed video poker.
Surviving are two daughters, Joann wife of Steven Daub, Lebanon, Sandra wife of James Weaber, Palmyra; four grandchildren; Patricia, Heather, Danielle, and Kevin, four great-grandchildren; Derek, Westin, Brianna, and Michael; one great-great-grandson, Damian; and two sisters, Bertha Dunstan, Manheim and Esther Ault, Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Heinaman, longtime companion, Robert Steffy, three brothers and three sisters.
Services and interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
