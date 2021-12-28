Mary A. Clare, 48, of Manor Township passed away Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born on December 15, 1973 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Lorraine Bogdan Molz. She was the wife of Mark W. Clare with whom she married on July 7, 2007.
Mary graduated in 1991 from Hempfield High School. She worked as a photographer for JC Penney's and also in retail for Toys R Us prior to her illness. She was a diehard KISS and Gene Simmons fan. She enjoyed going to Bingo, especially purse (Coach) Bingo. She collected and had many Longaberger Baskets. She loved spending time with her family and loved going to the beach. She enjoyed going to Knoebels and stopping by Coney Island in Shamokin.
Mary was a very kindhearted person, always putting others first. She loved to make people laugh with her dark sense of humor. Mary will be missed by her husband Mark; sons, Kevin R. Nugent of Brookhaven, Anthony J. Clare, fiancé of Aly Urey and Austin W. Clare, both of Millersville; her sister, Robyn Molz of Ocean City, MD; her cat, Siren and many friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday. Interment will be held in Shamokin, PA. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
