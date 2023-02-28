Marvin Weaver Stauffer, 74, of Martindale, passed away on February 25, 2023 in his residence.
Born in Martindale, he was the son of the late Charles Reich and Ellen M. (Weaver) Stauffer.
He was the loving husband of Elsie (Gehman) Stauffer, with whom he married on July 8, 1967 and shared fifty five years of marriage.
He was a member of Shiloh Mennonite Church and was employed by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. for forty-two years as a heavy equipment operator. He was a past Fire Chief from 1978-1991 for Martindale Fire Company where he was a lifetime member, joining in 1967. He enjoyed hunting and had been very involved in the prison ministry with his wife in Alabama for twenty years and in Berks County for fifteen years.
Marvin is survived by his wife and his children: Duane E. husband of Becky (Weber) Stauffer, Jay L. husband of Jennifer (Groff) Stauffer, Gerald L. husband of Ashlee (Simpson) Stauffer and Mary B. wife of Christopher Phan. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and his sister-in-law,Verna Stauffer.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings: Erma wife of Barry Quigley and Leon Stauffer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 with Pastor Dave Weber officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday, March 3, 2023 for one hour prior to the time of service in the church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martindale Fire Company, 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 or to We Care Ministry, 3493 Highway 21, Atmore, AL 36502.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.