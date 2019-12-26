Marvin V. Maurer, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Victor A. and L. Henrietta (Jarrett) Maurer. Marvin was the husband of the late Virginia L. (Geltmacher) Maurer who passed away on July 15, 2000.
Marvin was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1956 and Temple University in 1959. He was an engineer at RCA, and after his retirement he was employed part time at the Lancaster County Planning Commission. Marvin was a Civil War enthusiast and supported the preservation of our national parks, especially Colonial Williamsburg. He enjoyed meeting up with his friends at his local McDonald's on Columbia Avenue.
Marvin is survived by three children, Nichole M. Maurer of Philadelphia, Eric D. Maurer of Lancaster, and Jordana B. Maurer, wife of Anthony Spinello of Lancaster; a grandson, Anthony Maurer; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Maurer Jr. and Zoey Maurer; and a sister, Judith A. Scanlin, wife of Donald of Elizabethtown.
A funeral service honoring Marvin's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 12 PM to 1 PM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950, or The Colonial Williamsburg Fund, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
