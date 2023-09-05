Marvin S. Zimmerman, 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Elam N. and Esther M. (Snyder) Zimmerman and was the husband of Mary E. (Buskirk) Zimmerman with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Marvin was a member of the Worship Center, Lancaster. He grew up on a dairy farm. He was called into service during the Vietnam conflict and served in the 1W service in Venice, Florida at the hospital where he met his bride to be. After his service he spent his career pursuing his passion as an over the road truck driver and retired from E&F Trucking in Denver, PA. He loved his truck. Marvin was very kind with a good sense of humor and his door was always open to folks in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Stacie Zimmerman of Sarasota, FL, M. Ned, husband of Amy Zimmerman of Palmetto, FL, Shelbi Harmes of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Michael, husband of Kendra Zimmerman of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Trevor, husband of Keithly Zimmerman, Nathan, husband of Samantha Zimmerman, Aubrey Zimmerman, Camrin Newton, Kenzi Newton, Cole Zimmerman, Sydney Zimmerman; six siblings, Clair, husband of Leah Zimmerman, Ruth Martin, Elsie Zimmerman, Elvin Zimmerman, Leon, husband of Naomi Zimmerman, Nelson, husband of Gail Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Matt Mylin officiating. The service will be livestreamed at worshipcenter.org/funeral. The link will be active once the service begins. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m., at Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.