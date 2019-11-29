Marvin S. Nolt, 86, of Peach Bottom, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He was the husband of Martha W. Weaver Nolt. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Noah M. and Anna Barbara Sensenig Nolt. Marvin was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Fairmount Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons: Nelson husband of Velma Hurst Nolt of Drumore, Curvin husband of Ada Hoover Nolt of Hurdland, MO, Burnell husband of Mary Jane Burkholder Nolt of Peach Bottom, and Wilmer husband of Rosene Zimmerman Nolt of Peach Bottom; five daughters: Joanne wife of David Reiff of Loysville, Christine wife of Aaron Martin of Mohrsville, Karen wife of Gilbert Weaver of Carpenter, WY, Charlotte wife of Earl Lehman of Myerstown, and Virginia wife of Dean Zimmerman of Narvon; fifty-six grandchildren, seventy-five great-grandchildren; two brothers, David husband of Vera Nolt of Ephrata, and Willis husband of Margaret Nolt of Quarryville; three sisters, Marian wife of Ivan Hursh of Ephrata, Elva wife of Irvin Seibel of Paradise and Kathryn wife of Mervin Martin of Elizabethtown; and a sister-in-law, Anna Nolt of Peach bottom. He was preceded in death by a son, Marlin Nolt, two granddaughters, Gloria Nolt and Laura Nolt, and a brother Jonas Nolt.
His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, at 9:30 A.M. at the Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.