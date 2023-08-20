Marvin S. "Marv" Stoner, 79, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of the late Amelia R. "Meme" (Raub) Stoner, sharing 37 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2016. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Martin S. and Reba E. (Eshleman) Stoner.
Marv was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1961. He began his career working for his father's business, Martin Stoner welding, and became an excellent welder and machinist. In 1974 Marv made the decision to become a Sewage Enforcement Officer, a position he held until March of this year, covering 17 townships in Lancaster County. Even though Marv considered it a hobby, he was a well-known gunsmith in Southern Lancaster County. Through his employment and gunsmithing, Marv knew many people and formed many relationships over the span of his lifetime.
Marv had a love for hunting, going on many hunting expeditions over the years, and he looked forward to spending time at his hunting camp in Potter County. Marv grew up being a part of Quarryville Fire Company, was a life member there, and had served in the position of Assistant Chief for several years.
He is survived by his sons, J. Michael, husband of Kimberly, of Quarryville, Roy Stoner, husband of Kim, of Peach Bottom, and Brian Stoner, husband of Donna, of Peach Bottom; a brother, Charles "Cork" Stoner, husband of Cinda, of Quarryville; stepchildren, William Miller III, husband of Barbara, of Westfield, PA, and Elizabeth Pyle, wife of Theodore, Jr., of Lancaster, who Marv was most appreciative of for her help in recent months; 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a fiancée, Linda Herr, who passed away last year.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Following the service there will be a time to visit with the family.
Private interment will take place in Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marv's memory to the Quarryville Fire Company, P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: