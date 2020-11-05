Marvin S. Diem, 77, of Morgantown, passed away at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was married 56 years to Sandra M. Reifsnyder Diem. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Marvin Diem and Helen Sandoe Diem Buzzard.
Marvin had been employed as a concrete finisher for many years.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Patricia Diem of Morgantown; a granddaughter, Crystal N. Diem fiancée of Thomas Davison of Oswego, NY; and numerous siblings. He was preceded in death by a step father, Herbert E. Buzzard, Sr., and a step mother, Esther Hanna Diem.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 A.M. at the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.