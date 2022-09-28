Marvin R. Loose, 79, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine. He was born in Lancaster to the late Alvin and Ada (Eberly) Loose and was the husband of Joanne L. (Lesher) Loose with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
Marvin was an active member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, where he taught the builders Sunday school class and was the kitchen coordinator. During his working years, he worked at the Lititz Post Office. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, movies and was a music lover. Marvin had a very outgoing personality and he loved spending time with his entire family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Tirzah S. Loose, Tema L. Zerbe, Pam R. McCune; four grandchildren, Tailor L., wife of Max Sweigart, Torey R. Shotzberger, Adam M. Zerbe, Noelle L. Zerbe and a great-granddaughter, Riley Sweigart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Teri M. Shotzberger, Tyelisa A. Young; two sisters, Marcella and Margarite Loose.
A visitation will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9 to11 AM, at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, with Pastor Jim Grossnickle-Batterton officiating.
Memorial contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
