Marvin R. Kieffer, 96, of Narvon, formerly of Terre Hill, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, after a brief illness.
Marvin was born on August 3, 1924 in Terre Hill, he was a son of the late Charles and Bertha (Sheaffer) Kieffer. His wife, M. Estella (Weaver) Kieffer, died Oct. 23, 2009.
Marvin was a 1942 graduate of Terre Hill High School and worked most of his career with Wrights Bakery and the former Hartings Bakery in sales with a truck route. He later retired from Sperry New Holland as a security guard.
Marvin was a member of Trinity E.C. Church in Terre Hill where he sang in the choir. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army and later became a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He enjoyed watching Terre Hill baseball games and playing guitar with his wife for a number of years with the Soul Inspiring Gospel Music group.
Surviving are five children, Richard L. Kieffer of New Holland, Reggie C., married to Karen Kieffer of Statesville, NC, Rolene J. Haas of Terre Hill, Rory M. Kieffer of Terre Hill, and Rodney, married to Lori Kieffer of Mohnton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Jane Houck of Honey Brook.
Preceding him in death is a daughter, Rochelle Spacht; a still born daughter, Rose Marie Kieffer; and a brother, Alfred Kieffer.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11am at the Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity E. C. Church, PO Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.