Marvin "Matz" Martin, 93, of New Holland, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Maple Farm in Akron.
Born in Terre Hill, he was a son of the late Noah and Tillie (Gehman) Martin. He was married 69 years on May 21 to Patricia (Grimes) Martin.
Matz was a part owner of the New Holland Meat Market and later owned and operated Indian Run Mobil Home Park in Ephrata Twp. for 20 years.
He was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a wonderful woodworker and enjoyed spending winters in Florida and making many trips to Bermuda. Also, in his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycle.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Linda Martin of Lancaster; and a brother, Lester Martin of Ephrata.
Preceding him in death are five brothers and one sister.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Center Union Cemetery.
