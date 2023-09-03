Marvin "Marv" L. Weaver, son of Elvin R. and Pearl S. Weaver, born June 11, 1947, passed away Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023 at home with his loving family. Marv was born in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Elizabethtown High School, Class of 1965. After high school, he went to Denver, Colorado to serve in the selective service system during the Vietnam Conflict in a hospital in the central supply department. While in Colorado, he attended school to become an auto mechanic. When he returned to Lancaster, PA, he married Sandra J. Grubb in 1969 and had two beloved daughters, Jody and Tammy. Marv then worked as a heavy machine repair mechanic for Cleveland Brothers prior to starting his own business, Marvin L. Weaver Repair Service. He was active at Florin Church of the Brethren serving in the children's ministry, youth group and on a number of boards. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Sandra. While at Florin, he met A. Lisa (Adams) Snyder who became a family friend and later they married. He was a loving and devoted husband and father to her and her children, Peter, Nathan, and Emily. He was a member of LCBC (Lives Changed By Christ), Manheim. Throughout his life he was a faithful follower of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Marv was patient, selfless, kind, and a wonderful family man. He always had a sparkle in his eyes and a warm smile. As a young man he wrestled, had his solo pilot's license, and enjoyed surfing and hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed model trains, skiing, playing board games, and sailing. Marv was captain of his 36-foot sailboat, "Quiet Entry," on the Chesapeake Bay, where he had many voyages with family and friends. He also traveled to Europe, Africa, Peru, the Caribbean, and all over the US. Marv worked hard, but always prioritized quality time with his family. He truly lived life to the fullest.
Marv is survived by his wife, A. Lisa (Adams) Weaver, his daughter Jody L. Martin, her husband Paul Martin and their two children Cassidy and Kylee, his daughter Tammy Stauffer, her husband J.P. Stauffer and their two children Marley and Reese, his step-children Peter C. Snyder, Nathan A. Snyder, and Emily A. Snyder and her boyfriend Michael Governanti, his father-in-law Carl W. Adams, brother-in-law C. Craig Adams, his sister Marian E. Noll and her husband Jim, his brother Jay P. Weaver and his wife Carol, and his sister Barbara J. Angert and her husband Thomas.
A viewing will be held Monday, September 4th from 4:30-6:30 PM at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown. A viewing will also be held at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim on September 5th from 10-11 followed by a service honoring Marv from 11-12, a luncheon from 12-1, and interment at 1:45 at West Greentree Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marv's memory may be made to the Water Street Mission at wsm.org or CurePSP at www.psp.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.