Marvin M. Porter

Marvin Michael Porter, 77, of Ephrata, PA, and formerly of Virginia, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron, PA on Friday, September 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He was the loving husband of the late Rosalie Hibshman Porter, and son of the late Robert C. and Betty C. (Burchett) Porter.
Marvin is survived by his step-son, Thomas Hornberger, step-grandson, Shane Hornberger (Rebecca), and great-granddaughters: Hope and Elizabeth; also surviving are sisters: DeLois Edwards, Loretta Stuart (Gordon), and Yvonne Taylor (Donald).
In addition to his wife and parents, Marvin was preceded in death by sisters: Dorothy Lyons, Evelyn Foster, and Naomi Burress; and brother, Dolphus Crockett Porter.
Marvin loved to travel. He chartered buses for 15 years and took people sightseeing to many states and Canada. He also enjoyed music and singing. He sang Gospel music in two different quartets. Marvin loved to shop at Kmart, because that is where he met his wife Rosalie in Richmond, VA.
Before Marvin worked at Kmart, he worked in the field of Transportation. While living in Pennsylvania, he worked for Bollman Hat Co., Royer Pharmacy, and Boyo Transportation,
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends will be received before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
NOTE: please access Gravenor's parking from Church Street via West Franklin Street due to Ephrata Fair traffic pattern change.
Place of interment will be Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
