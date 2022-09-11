Marvin Lee Reinhart

Marvin L. Reinhart of Willow Valley, Willow Street, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after a short illness. Marvin was 86 years old. He was born in Harlan, Iowa on May 20, 1936 to Ruth Allen Reinhart and Paul E. Reinhart. Marvin was predeceased by his parents and his only sibling, Allen Reinhart.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Reed Reinhart, and two children, Paula R. Thomas of Columbia, PA, and David E. Reinhart (Jennifer) of Lancaster, PA and five grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in the Joseph F. McDonald Auditorium, 950 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street PA 17584 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Rd., Wilmington, DE 19807 on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
For those desiring to celebrate/recognize/honor Marvin's life, donations can be made to the Memory Care fund at Willow Valley Communities. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
