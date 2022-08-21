Marvin Lee Arnold, 87, of St Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Janet M. Arnold who passed away on February 2, 2005. Lee was born in York, son of the late Carl and Malinda Dietz Arnold. He was one of eight sons who helped on the family's small farm before graduating from York High School, where he completed his machinist trade schooling. Lee went on to teach York High School's trade program. He worked for several manufacturing companies including Allis Chalmers and KD Tools Manufacturing before retiring from Dorma USA, Inc.
Lee was pivotal in starting the Jacobus Township Fourth of July Celebration. He was instrumental in starting the Hempfield Youth Soccer Program in the 1970's. Lee was devoted to various churches and taught Sunday School and guided youth groups. He loved attending sporting events and following the careers of his children and grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his children: Sandra (John) Daly, Pinehurst, NC; Kent (Lu Walters) Arnold, Erie, CO, Suzanne Arnold (Deb Harding), Castle Rock, CO and Jay (ElizabethYeager) Arnold, Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Stepchildren: Karen (Michael) Byerly, Adamstown and Fred Platner, Mountville. One son-in-law: Jim Adams, Reading. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers: Carl, Robert, George and Theodore. He was preceded in death by brothers: Donald, Richard and Roger. Also a stepdaughter: Kathleen Adams.
The Memorial Service will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation from 12:30 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. and immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care (hospiceandcommunitycare.org) or Penn Medicine Anne B Barshinger Cancer Institute. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com