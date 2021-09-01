Marvin L. McMullen, 75, of Lititz, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Huntingdon County, he was the son of the late Jimmison W. and Marget L. (Zitch) McMullen. He was the devoted husband to Carla McMullen for more than 37 years.
He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and local high school football games, fishing and playing the lottery, in particular scratch off tickets. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the love he had for his family. His family remembers how he loved to drive around and share stories about locations that he had fond memories of.
He is survived by his wife Carla and their 3 children, 5 additional children, 7 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and 5 siblings. He was preceded in passing by his parents, 5 siblings and a son.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment to take place at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA. Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's name to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give.
