Marvin L. Cummings, age 81, of Paradise, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was the husband of Florence M. Steffy Cummings with whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on December 23rd. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Clyde & Anna Mary Eckman Cummings.
In the past he attended Calvary Monument Bible Church. For most of his working career he was a dump truck driver. In his later years he provided transportation to the Amish community. He enjoyed NASCAR, lottery tickets, WaWa coffee, Entenmann's little pies, Phillies and most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Rick Cummings of Kinzers, Brenda wife of Robert Groff of Paradise, Michael husband of Georgann Giberson Cummings of Paradise, Jim husband of Megan Smith Cummings of Georgetown, Ashley wife of Russell Arment of Paradise, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Kenneth husband of Barbara Cummings of Paradise, Nora Foley of Reamstown, Loretta Good of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Bottner and 5 siblings: Clarence, Melvin, Johnny, Helen Cummings and Judy Mower.
A funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Friday, December 10th at 5 p.m. with a viewing time from 4 p.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »