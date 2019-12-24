Marvin J. Beachy

Marvin James Beachy, age 78, of Elizabethtown, PA passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Meyersdale, PA, he was the son of the late Noah S. Beachy and Fannie Hershberger Beachy. He was the loving husband of Dorothy Yoder Beachy with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage in April 2019.
Marvin accepted Christ in his teen years. His faith and love of Christ were important to him and directed his life. He expressed his faith in Jesus in many practical ways to those around him. He was an active participant in the church in the various communities in which he lived, most recently a member of Marietta Community Chapel where he taught Christian Education and led Senior Ministries. In 1962-1964, he fulfilled his military obligation as a conscientious objector, serving as a nursing assistant in Norristown State Hospital, Norristown, PA. In the early 1960's, he was active in mission outreach both in Norristown and Meyersdale, PA. From 1966-1970, Marvin and Dorothy lived in Northwestern Ontario with their young family, serving the Lord with Northern Light Gospel Mission. He established life-long relationships. He was part-owner of Deer Lake Trading Post in Ontario, and also of the family business, Beachy's Feed Service in Salisbury, PA. In the 1970's, he, along with Dorothy, owned and actively operated a motel in Elizabethtown, PA.
In 1972, Marvin was ordained Pastor of Cedar Hill Mennonite Church, Elizabethtown, and served there for more than 25 years. Marvin touched many lives as he served in various aspects of ministry. He was known as an encourager who invested in the lives of his family and others. He loved people and was loved by all. No one was a stranger to him. Marvin was also employed by both Agway Distribution Center, Elizabethtown, and Ryder Integrated Logistics, Centerville, PA as a truck driver. He retired in 2012 after 38 years of service. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, biking, and taking daily walks, giving a word of encouragement to those along the way.
Marvin will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, Dorothy, and 3 sons: Steven J. married to Michelle Plows; Dwight E.; Michael D. married to Jill Mowrer all of Mount Joy, PA; as well as 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Simon married to Martha Tice, 3 sisters, Marie Tice, Martha married to Raymond Yoder, all of Grantsville, MD, and Miriam married to Eli Yoder Sebree, KY. Marvin was preceded in death by one brother Homer, one sister Mary Lois and a brother-in-law, Henry Tice.
A service celebrating the life of Marvin will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with Pastor David L. Harnish officiating. Burial will follow in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 and also at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
Marvin's family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg for the personal and tender care provided to our loved one over the past 15 months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Living Hope Native Ministries, PO Box 50, International Falls, MN 56649.
