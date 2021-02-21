Marvin H. Underwood III, 65, of Lititz, passed away on February 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Hanover, he was the son of the late Marvin H., Jr. and Doris (Ruby) Underwood. He was the dedicated husband of Diane Underwood for more than 42 years, until her passing in 2017.
Marvin was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed being in the woods and loved being on the water. His passion was boating on the Chesapeake, where he would spend every weekend, six months out of the year. His goal in retirement was to move closer to the water to be on his boat more. He also hunted small game, bears, pheasant, and deer to spend as much time outdoors as possible. He passed along his love of the outdoors to his family, who will continue his yearly trout fishing trip to the mountains. He will also be remembered as a patron at the Brunnerville Hotel for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his children: Michelle Shoultz, wife of John, and Michael Underwood, all of Lititz, grandchildren: Brett and Maegan, great-granddaughter, Cassidy and his brother, John Underwood of Reading. He was preceded in passing by his parents, wife and sisters: Mary Zeimer and Bobbi Ann Kindt.
A Celebration of Marvin's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org/donate/
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »