Marvin F. Hagens, 86, of Manheim, went to be with his Lord & Savior, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy J. (Keefer) Hagens who died in 2018. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Clyde and Viola (Myers) Hagens. Marvin was a driver and forklift operator for J.C. Snavely & Sons, Landisville, for 35 years before retiring in 2008. Marvin was also a farmer for 14 years. He was a member of the PA National Guard. Marvin was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church, Mount Joy. He was an avid whitetail deer and turkey hunter, and enjoyed building various items around the house.
Surviving are four children, Tracy, wife of Marlin Winters, Manheim, Timothy, husband of Evelyn Hagens, Mount Joy, Alice Johnson, Wrightsville, Kevin Hagens, Waynesburg; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one grandson, one great-granddaughter, and four sisters, Clara, Shirley, Della, and Mary.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be sent to Faith Bible Church, c/o Children's Orchestra Ministry, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com