Marvin E. Tice, age 85, a 35+ year resident of Quarryville, PA and native of central New York State, died after medical complications on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hospice of Alamance County, Burlington, NC.
Marvin would want it known that he lived to the age of 85 as a result of enjoying a rich life filled with the love of family, dry humor, hard work, and a deep appreciation for God and nature.
Born to Elmer and Eleanor (Larrabee) Tice, Marvin E. Tice, "Marv" was the oldest of five, born in the small hamlet of West Edmeston, NY on March 28, 1935.
On June 13, 1953 Marvin married Barbara M. (Gillette) Tice and shared 56 loving years. Their union gave rise to two sons and two daughters with whom Marvin shared his faith, love of nature and the outdoors. He farmed most of his life. Besides caring for the farm animals, he had the most excellent vegetable gardens. He made the local news for his tomato plants. He loved the homemade pies and jams that were the product of family outings to pick wild berries of every sort. He made maple syrup, too. Gathering gallons of sap from the trees on the farm and boiling it down to the perfect consistency. He cut his own wood from the nearby forests to keep his family cozy. He loved bicycling with the family on the rural country roads and Sunday picnics.
Marvin put great value on work that could be performed by either tools in a tool box, a bit of ingenuity, or a good set of hands, the more calloused the better. He was an accomplished self-taught mechanic who proudly earned certifications for welding and commercial refrigerants. These were applied in the ice cream industry where he held positions at DairyLea and Turkey Hill. As a mechanic, he loved to restore automobiles and owned several classics. He also built a family camper like today's tiny house for annual adventures primarily in New England and Canada.
Marvin took great pride in serving the community as an auctioneer for Hospice and firemen's fundraising events. He and his wife, Barbara, were well known for "Sunshine Baskets" – baskets prepared with homemade soups, breads, jams… to brighten the day of someone who could use a little cheer.
Marvin's spirit will be carried on by his son, Marvin W. Tice and wife Joani of Franklinton, NC; his son, Timothy Tice of Norwich, NY; and daughter Debra (Tice) Weaver and husband M. Craig Weaver of High Point, NC and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of which there are many residing in NY, PA, NC, and FL.
Marvin was predeceased by his wife Barbara and second wife Laurel (Butler) Tice, daughter Bonnie, parents, brothers, Donald, Robert, and Willis, sister, Barbara, beloved nephew, Ronald, and aunt, Agnes.
A private burial will be held in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville, NY.
