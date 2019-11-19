Marvin E. Firestone, Jr., 77, of Lancaster, passed away on 11/10/2019 at home.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Firestone. He was the son of the late Marvin and Betty Firestone. He was also the brother of the late Patricia Wilson who passed away on 11/15/2019 and the late Frederick and Barbara Stumm.
He is survived by his sister Robin Rogers and 3 children, Cheryl Sheely (Randy), Tracy Kelley (Ron) and Scott DeMora, 7 grandchildren (Keith, Chad, Devan and Laken Kelley and Allyson Mease (Courtney) and Andrew and Alexis Sheely), and 5 great-grandchildren.
Per Marvin's wishes there will not be any services.