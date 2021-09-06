Marvin D. Sweigart, 83, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul C. and Dorothy (Gockley) Sweigart and was the husband of Thelma Kay (Hirneisen) Sweigart, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
He was a member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and deep sea fishing.
Marvin was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as an account manager for Pepsi Cola for 25 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Marvin is survived by a son, David, husband of Ann Sweigart, a daughter, Elizabeth, wife of Rob Shaffer; 2 grandsons, Bryce Shaffer and Harley Sweigart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronald E. Sweigart and sister, Virginia Sebastian.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8th, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m., with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard. Private interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Reinholds V.F.W., 250 Brunners Grove Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
