Marvin D. Showalter of Lititz, PA, passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 87. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years, Marvin began working at the Denver and Ephrata Telephone and Telegraph Company as a lineman, and later a dispatcher. His telephone company career lasted for more than 30 years.
He is probably best known for his hobby of long-distance bicycling which he took up at the age of 43 when he and his 13-year-old daughter, Debra, rode from Denver, PA to Reynoldsburg, OH to visit with family. From that one trip, he was hooked and began taking long distance trips every year for many years. He rode his bicycle in every state East of the Mississippi, and, when he retired from the telephone company, he rode cross-country from Virginia to Oregon.
Marvin was an active member of the Schoeneck Fire Company where he volunteered for more than 62 years as a fireman and a member/Captain of the fire police.
Marvin was the son of the late Ambrose and Salome (Arzbacher) Showalter of Cocalico. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith E. (Pennabecker) Showalter and son Michael S. Showalter, both of Ephrata. He is survived by his daughter, Debra S. Showalter, Ephrata.
A viewing will be held at Mellinger's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578, on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will be at Mellinger's cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, PA 17517.
