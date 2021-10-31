Marvin Clayton Burkhart, 93, passed away on October 27th, 2021. He was born December 1, 1927 in West Lampeter Township to the late David B. and Esther A. Burkhart. Preceded in death was his wife of 57 years Dorothy J. and his brother Vernon C. Burkhart. Marvin was WWII veteran and served in the European Theater. He was a member of the Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329 and the oldest living member of The Church of God of Landisville. Marvin worked as an area manager for Turkey Hill Mini Markets for 22 years. Prior to that he was an agent with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Marvin enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing, and especially Contract Bridge. He was a Ruby Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League and a member of the Maple Grove Bridge Club. After retirement he worked as a Marketing Director for Superior Sign of Elizabethtown for 14 years.
Marvin is survived by his sister Arlene, wife of the late Ross Kopp of Columbia and children Dawn, wife of Dennis Bentzel of Landisville, Terry, husband of Kathy Burkhart of Elizabethtown, Jana, wife of Jack Tomlinson of Lititz, Carol, wife of Arthur Quinn of Mount Joy, and Tina Duckworth of Manheim. In addition to his children, he is survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of Marvin’s life, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St, Landisville, PA 17538. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private and he will be laid to rest with his late wife at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia