Marvin "Chap" Reed, 86, of Denver, passed away at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was married 66 years to Grace Martin Reed. Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ruth Sensenig Reed.
Marvin retired from the Lancaster County Prison where he had been a chaplain for 31 years. Prior to that he had worked as a welder at the Morgan Corporation, and was a dairy farmer.
He was a member of Oasis Mennonite Fellowship in New Holland. He enjoyed mentoring young men, his grandsons, inmates at Barnes Hall and residents at Revelations of Freedom Ministries. In his earlier years he enjoyed basketball, horseback riding, and bicycling.
Surviving besides his wife are five daughters, Jeanette wife of Melvin Weaver of Reinholds, Doris wife of Roy Good of Denver, Darla wife of Harry Hanna of Mohnton, Carol wife of Marcus Good of Mohnton, and Sharon wife of Kevin Charles of Elizabethtown; 23 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Harold S. Reed of Terre Hill, and Lamar husband of Irene Martin Reed of Rothsville. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Joel Hoover, a grandson Myron Charles and by a sister Janet Snader.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Anabaptist Care Link and Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided to Marvin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 2:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA with Pastors Jason Groff and Charles Fox officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Lichty Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Martindale Mennonite Church on Wednesday, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. There will be no viewing at the church prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Support For Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 134, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Revelations of Freedom Ministries, 114 Ranck Church Road, New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.