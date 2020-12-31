Marvin Apple, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the 19th of December, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Janice Apple.
He was born in Altoona, PA to Joseph and Leora Apple. He completed theological and ministry studies at Moody Bible Institute, Dallas Bible College and Southwestern Baptist Seminary. He served 49 years as a pastor including Newville Bible Church of Elizabethtown, PA, Faith Bible Church of Vineland, New Jersey, First Baptist Church of Bellefonte, PA, and Sunbury Bible Church of Northumberland, PA. He also served as an interim pastor for several churches after his retirement from full-time ministry and was grateful to be a member of the Corporation Board of Lancaster Bible College.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice, and their three daughters in whom he delighted: Janna Fravel of Ephrata, PA, Lisa Fisher and her husband, Timothy, of Springfield, VA and Sandra Rathbun and her husband, Alan, of Harrisburg, PA, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who brought him great joy. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Apple of Columbia, PA and his sister, Donna Gibson of Lancaster, PA.
He will be remembered for his love for his family and the many vacation memories he made with them, his joy in preaching God's timeless Word, his love for the congregations he served and the simple joy of a round of golf with family and friends.
Due to the temporary limitations of COVID, the family will hold a private time of remembering the gift of Marvin's life in January. The family hopes to have a larger celebration of his life with extended family and friends later in 2021. The family would love to have friends share how Marvin encouraged and influenced their lives.
Please visit http://www.debordsnyder.com/ to share your sympathies and stories of influence and encouragement. Your stories will be treasured, shared and printed for his wife and family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. 717-394-4097