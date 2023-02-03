Martin Zell Reifsnyder, age 78 of Terre Hill, PA returned home to join his Heavenly Father on February 1st in Reading Hospital. He passed surrounded by his wife of 52 years Patsy Ann Welsh, three sons, eldest daughter-in-law, and granddaughters. He would have celebrated his 79th birthday on February 9th.
Martin was born in Churchtown, PA, son of the late Harry and Laura Zell Reifsnyder and attends Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland. He worked on the family farm, and later found employment with the former Rutt Custom Kitchens for 50 years. During his employment with Rutt, he was drafted into the Army wherein he proudly served from 66 to 68 in Vietnam.
On October 24th, 1970 he was married to the love of his life Patsy Ann Welsh at St. John Center Lutheran Church, with whom he would later welcome three sons, Michael, Jason, and Jeremy.
Marty was known throughout Terre Hill for his twice daily walks throughout town, always stopping to salute the flag found within the Terre Hill Cemetery. On these walks he made sure to take a trip around the local park in order to pick up misplaced softballs and fallen sticks, a task he was well appreciated for by the community. Known by his six grandchildren as the "Cookie Monster," his passion for all baked treats was infamous.
Marty is survived by his loving wife Patsy Ann. Three sons, Michael and wife Sharon (Frederick) Reifsnyder of Carlisle, Jason and wife Stephanie (Oliver) Reifsnyder of Lititz, Jeremy and wife Jaclyn (Williamson) Reifsnyder of Smiths Station, Alabama. Six grandchildren, Emily and Gabrielle, Coy and Cooper, Brody and Preston. Two siblings, Raymond Reifsnyder of Holland Michigan, and Joyce Reifsnyder of East Earl. He is preceded in death by his siblings Isabel Hartranft, Harry Reifsnyder, and Robert Reifsnyder.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 East Main Street, New Holland, PA. Interment with military honors will be in the Center Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 East Main Street, Terre Hill from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 and at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
