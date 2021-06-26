Martin W. Wise, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Lancaster County to the late Frank and Bertha (Weinhold) Wise and was the husband of Judy D. (Gaugler) Wise with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata.
Martin was a carpenter for Abe Horst Construction. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed going to church and participating in activities. He also enjoyed carpentry and making children's toys. Martin loved going to stores and flea markets, especially his Friday morning breakfasts at Green Dragon, and his beloved cat, Oscar.
In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Wise, Cindy Wise and three sisters, Rose Peters, Shirley Gehman, Betty Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Vernon W. Wise, Edwin W. Wise, Paul W. Wise, Ruth Redcay, Luke W. Wise, Leroy W. Wise, June Shrom, and Lavern Wise.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martin's memory may be made to Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W., 141 South State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.