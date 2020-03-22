Martin T. Schober, 90, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, he was born to the late Cecilia (Banzhof) and Richard Schober on September 4, 1929, the third of 11 children. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary and Lancaster Catholic High School, as well as Franklin and Marshall College. He served in the U.S Army in Korea where he learned to play a mean hand of Cribbage. Upon return to Lancaster, he married the former Dorothy Bubich and during their 68 years of marriage had 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandsons and 1 spoiled, fat beagle.
After owning several gas stations, Marty, along with his partner Jack Thompson, owned and operated Wheatland Distributors for 34 years, retiring in 1992. His volunteer activities included coaching Little League Baseball, Bingo at Lancaster Catholic High and patient transport at St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Marty enjoyed fishing and camping, particularly at Raystown Lake where he was known as "Father Farkle," and always had a tale of "the one that got away." Raystown was also where he found a passion for "shrooming." There were also 3 memorable trips to Alaska, highlighted by fishing for King Salmon on the Kenai River. He loved going to Off Track Betting with his brother Bob every Friday and a good game of pinochle with their dear friends, Frank and Mary Ann Hinnenkamp. Marty firmly believed that sweet corn or picking crabs was a meal unto itself.
Dot and Marty were founding members of St. Leo the Great Church and his faith was an integral part of his life, starting as an altar boy at Sacred Heart Parish and ending as a Knights of Columbus member.
In addition to his wife, Marty is survived by his sons John (Barbara), Lititz; Robert (Kathleen), Lancaster; Joseph, Pequea, and Michael (Anne), Millersville; and daughters Carol Cooley (Michael), Pequea, and Mary Ann Kaiser (Christopher), Biddeford, Maine and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Anne's Retirement Community Memory Unit and Hospice and Community Care for the compassionate care he received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty's memory to The Mennonite Relief Fund, St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Due to concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, a public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date to be announced at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster. Please take the time to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home on Marty's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »