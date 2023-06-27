Martin Roy Arment, Jr., 86, of Conestoga, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the son of the late Martin R. and Dorothy M. Arment, and the husband of the late Barbara A. (Horn) Arment.
He is survived by two brothers, Chester S. Arment and Kelvin K. Arment and two sisters, Gwendolyn D. Brooks and Sandra M. O'Dell. He is predeceased by a brother, Jack L. Arment, and a sister, Shelva Jean Beck.
For the last 16 years he shared his life with his companion, June J. Putt. Together they enjoyed many good times and she lovingly cared for him during his long illness.
Those who knew him well will remember his nickname of "Bubba." He was most recently employed as a long-distance truck driver for Harley Davidson. He loved the beach, his boat, fishing, playing cards, bowling, watching the Phillies, his dog (Bam-Bam) and spending time with family and friends.
Per his instructions, a celebration of life gathering is being held at the Millersville VFW on Wednesday, July 19. There will be a memorial service from 6:00-6:30 PM. Following that friends and relatives are invited to stay for food, beverages and sharing of memories until 8:30 PM.
Contributions in his name may be made to Hospice and Community Care.
