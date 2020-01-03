Martin R. Royce, 88, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Wellmore Assisted Living, Lexington, SC, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in New York City, NY he was the son of the late Irving and Mildred (Rosenblum) Rosenberg. Martin was the loving husband of Sherry (Sonnenreich) Royce with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Martin earned his Masters Degree from Franklin & Marshall College. He was employed as a Chemical Engineer for RCA where he received the coveted David Sarnoff Award. He was granted 13 patents for pioneering the development of color TV, mammography, and night vision glasses. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for Nichia Corporation.
Martin's Jewish faith was an integral part of his life. He served as President of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, Lancaster, PA. He was a Bridge Life Master, enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a die-hard New York Giants fan. He loved traveling the world with his wife. Martin's most valued treasure was his family who he loved dearly.
In addition to his wife, Sherry, Martin is survived by his four daughters: Cindy Royce, of Lexington, SC; Rachel Branum, wife of Jay, of Lexington, SC; Nora Allen, of Cooper City, FL and Judy Cohen, wife of Steve, of Alexandria, VA. Eight grandchildren: Andrew (Jana) Lewis, Ashleigh (Gary) Kring, Ethan (Nicole) Branum, Stacy (Sara) Branum, Seth (Jessica) Branum, Ryan (Samantha) Allen, Kate (Jeremy) Zornow and Joshua Cohen. Seven great-grandchildren and his brother: Dr. Stephen (Naomi) Rosenburg, of Monroe, NJ.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Temple Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation will be held from 1PM to 1:30PM. Interment will follow at approximately 2:15PM at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery, 223 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: www.aspca.org/donate or www.democrats.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
