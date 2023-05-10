Martin passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023 surrounded by his wife, Linda and daughter, Wendy. Mart and Linda celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2022.
Martin made his career as an over-the-road commercial truck driver. He began his career at Railway Express followed by Kerek Airfreight Systems and finally retired in 2007 from Yellow Freight where he earned the Distinguished Service Award for going above and beyond the call of duty; making a freight delivery in a blinding snowstorm when no other driver would go. All total, Dad drove over 2 million miles throughout his long career.
Anyone who knew "Pete" knew he had a strong work ethic; but he did stop occasionally to smell the roses, literally. Mart was an avid gardener and especially loved spending time out of doors. Dad enjoyed hunting, hiking and fishing at his beloved camp "The Alley-oOp" located in Lycoming County, PA. Both Mart and Linda enjoyed many adventures traveling to the camp accompanied by one of their many fox terrier pups; where they enjoyed long walks, sightseeing and relaxing at Pine Creek recreation area. Martin was also a motorcycle enthusiast, owning an original Indian model in his youth, and later a 1976 Harley Glider; in total, he owned four cycles during his lifetime.
To his daughter Wendy, Martin was the best father a daughter could ever have, and she will never forget him and all the many sacrifices he made so that she could have a wonderful life. Mart was a kind, hard-working, loyal and dependable man. He was a true blessing to everyone who knew him.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, (Aldus and Nora), brothers, Robert (Marietta) and Walt, and sister, Elsie Minnich (Walt). He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter, Wendy Smith (Scott) fraternal brothers, Ray (Donna) and Roy (Mim) Peters.
The family would like to thank Martin's caregivers from Hospice & Community Care and Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for the loving and compassionate care they provided.
The funeral service will be private.
