Martin Miller, Jr. of Conestoga, 92, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital, following a short illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Martin, Sr. and Ruth (Martin) Miller.
Martin was the husband of the late Mary (Campbell) Miller, with whom he had shared 58 wonderful years.
Martin was an Army veteran serving in World War II. He worked all his adult life at Armstrong Industries and Kerr Glass. An avid bowler all his life he actually was still bowling up to about five months before his death.
He is survived by 3 children: daughter, Linda L. Harsh (Larry) of Lancaster, PA, and sons, Donald L. Miller (Susan) of Willow Street, PA and Richard A. Miller, (Sheila) of Lancaster, PA.
He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his long time best friend, Cass Campbell. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Thomas and Miriam Byers and 2 great-grandchildren Robert and Heather Drumm.
Special thanks to the people at Oak Leaf Manor and the Lancaster General Hospital for everything they did to enhance the life of Martin.
The immediate family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Any donations should be made in his memory to the Highville United Methodist Church at 3327 River Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
