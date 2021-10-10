Martin “Marty” Richard White, 85 of Lititz, passed away on October 1, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Elwood and Eva (Stout) White, and the beloved husband to Bernice (Bleecher) White for over 63 years.
Born and raised in Lancaster County, Martin was a 1954 J.P. McCaskey graduate. Following graduation, Martin enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Photo Laboratory Specialist and served his country for almost 2 years. After his military service, Marty worked for Armstrong Lab for approximately 22 years, and later retired from Conestoga Heating and Plumbing after 29 years as an HVAC specialist.
Marty was a devout catholic and member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He served over 40 years in the Charismatic Renewal movement and was a chairman of the Reunion Committee. Martin and Bernice traveled the world, went on many camping trips with family, was an avid photographer, and had a passion for model trains along with his son Richard and grandsons Martin and Jonathan. The White household was known for their train yard display, and this year would have been Martin’s 75th model train show.
In addition to his wife Bernice, Martin is survived by his 4 children: Cynthia Gulya (John), Richard White (Sheri), Barbara Triantafelow (John), and Patricia White. He is also survived by his 3 siblings: Nancy Foster (Robert), Charles White (Bonnie), and Larry White (Margaret); as well as 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood White.
A time for friends and family to come pay their respects will be held from 10-11 AM on Monday, October 11 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Mass to follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending Mass cards. Mass cards can be obtained from St. John Neumann Catholic Church or any Catholic Church of your choice. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com