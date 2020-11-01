Martin "Marty" Lind, 64 of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of Dorothy Theros of Brethren Village and the late Donald Lind. He moved to Lancaster, PA in 1970.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was vice president and part-owner of Graphic Crafts, Inc. in Willow Street. He was known in the industry for his honesty, integrity and quality workmanship.
Marty enjoyed a variety of hobbies including softball, darts, trivia, puzzles and jet-skiing-but his biggest passion was his 1966 Datsun Roadster, which he avidly drove and proudly displayed at car shows. He was known for being a master griller and an all-around good guy who would do anything for anyone.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Lind, and their three daughters, Dr. Mackenzie Lind of Seattle, WA, Abigail Lind, DPT, of Allentown, PA and Hayley Lind of Jersey City, NJ. Four brothers: John Lind of Cranberry Township, PA (Stephanie), Gordon Lind of Manheim, Jerald Lind of Lancaster (Tracy), and Douglas Forst of Tigard, OR (Cindy), and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his niece, Madeline Lind.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, in an outdoor tent facility. Visitors are welcome from 1-3 p.m., with a service starting at 3 p.m. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central PA Food Bank at www.centralpafoodbank.org. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com