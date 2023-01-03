Martin "Marty" J. Sommerfeld, 60, of Lancaster, PA, died suddenly and unexpectedly on the evening of December 30, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born July 28, 1962, in Lincoln, NE, to Stanley and Janet Sommerfeld, now of Sharon Springs, KS, who survive him. In 1984 he married his summer camp sweetheart, Mary Shenk, who survives him.
Marty sculpted the earth by day for B. R. Kreider & Son for 32 years, restored an antique John Deere tractor, and on the morning of December 30 bagged a deer with his muzzle loader. He liked working in quiet solitude, found solace in nature, and relished time with family and friends. Generous with his time, his ears, and his heart, he valued opportunities to be of service to others. Marty was actively involved in the life of New Danville Mennonite Church, where he led worship with his guitar and voice. He was "Mr. Marty" to the children in his church and neighborhood. He loved his family, was intentional about relationships with others, and most of all, the Lord. His passing leaves a hole no backhoe can fill in the hearts of many.
Marty is also survived by his daughter Bethany Sommerfeld, Lancaster, PA; his son Drew Sommerfeld, Pequea, PA; seven sisters and one brother: Jody (Wade) Green of Peoria, AZ; Cindy (Don) Mordecai, Norton, KS; Anissa Bedard, Owasso, OK; Ranay Bedard, Bixby, OK; Vicki (the late Dean) Dinkel, Sharon Springs, KS; Albert (Jessica) Fisher, Buffalo Center, IA; Naomi (Doug) Walls, Caney, KS; Nicole Brocklehurst, Hoxie, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit Friday, January 6, from 6:00 8:00 PM at New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, at the same location, with a meal and visitation afterwards.
The graveside service will be private, with interment in the New Danville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to YWAM Haiti, P.O. Box 236, Akron, PA 17501. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.