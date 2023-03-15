Martin M. Pfautz, Jr. 92 of Myerstown, passed away in Stone Ridge Poplar Run on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was born in Lancaster on August 22, 1930, a son of the late Martin M. and Nellie (Barlow) Pfautz. Martin was the husband of the late Arlene B. (Bowermaster) Pfautz who passed away February 1, 2017.
Mr. Pfautz was employed by Quaker Alloy and Retired from Stanilla, Siegel and Maser LLC as an Account Financial Executive. He was a Graduate of Franklin and Marshall College. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed boating, golfing and was a CB radio operator. He was a member of the St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown.
Surviving are his sons: Martin M. Pfautz III (Karen F.) of Myerstown; Paul S. Pfautz (Stacia R.) of Newmanstown and Timothy B. Pfautz (Danielle) of Mount Joy; grandchildren: Markay Freed (Jonathan L.) Jessica Pfautz; Emilee Pfautz and Joshua Pfautz; great-grandchildren: Ariah Freed and Eislee Freed; brother: Arthur Pfautz (Ellie) of Downingtown. Martin was predeceased by his brother, William Pfautz.
A funeral service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home Inc., 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA, 17088 on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Schaefferstown Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Martin's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.clauserfh.com
